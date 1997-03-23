Ann M. Vickery
- June 8, 1942 - March 23, 1997
-
of Ann's Passing
Share This Obituary
Make a Memorial Donation
Tributes.com partners with over 100 national charities. It's easy and secure.Donate
Ann was born on June 8, 1942 and passed away on Sunday, March 23, 1997.
Do you know something about Ann's life? You can enhance Ann M. Vickery's memory by upgrading Ann's public record with words and pictures, signing Ann's memory book, recording an audio memory or lighting a candle.
The information in this obituary is based on data from the US Government's Social Security Death Index. No further information is available. More details on this data source are provided in our Frequently Asked Questions section.